UP officials don't respect orders, approaching against HC direction has become routine: SC
Every day we see that there is a breach of orders from the Allahabad High Court. This is a routine, every day one or the officer has to come and seek permission. You do not respect orders of the court. PTI SJK SJK RKS RKS
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday said it has become a “routine” affair that Uttar Pradesh officials are approaching it against the Allahabad High Court orders and they do not “respect orders of the court”.
The observation was made by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana when a counsel sought an urgent hearing of a plea of a senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) against the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.
The high court order had come as the officer could not appear before it in time.
The non-bailable warrants have been issued against a woman IAS officer for late appearance, a lawyer said.
“Let her appear. Let her understand,” the bench said, adding “You are an IAS officer, you know the rules... Every day we see that there is a breach of orders from the Allahabad High Court. This is a routine, every day one or the officer has to come and seek permission. What is this? You do not respect orders of the court.” PTI SJK SJK RKS RKS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Constitution provides separation of power among 3 organs and harmonious function between them strengthens democracy: CJI N V Ramana.
Deliberate inaction by govts despite judicial pronouncements is not good for health of democracy: CJI N V Ramana.
While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha: CJI N V Ramana at joint conference of CMs and chief justices of HCs
Allahabad HC denies permission for use of loudspeaker at mosque for azaan
Allahabad HC reserves order on bail plea of Azam Khan