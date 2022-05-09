After five of family drown in village, KDMC chief asks officials to end water woes

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation will make permanent water supply arrangements for a village in which five persons of a family, including three children, had drowned in a quarry, an official said on Monday.

A woman, her daughter-in-law and three teenage grandchildren had drowned in a water-filled quarry in Sandap village on Saturday evening.

The directive to find a solution to water woes in Sandap and make permanent supply arrangements has been given by KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, he said.

''The MIDC supplies water to 27 villages under KDMC, including Sandap. However, the pressure is low. We have now sought an additional 15 million litres per day (MLD) from MIDC,'' he said.

