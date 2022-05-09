TN and Puducherry Bar Council suspends 19 lawyers

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has passed orders restraining as many as 19 lawyers, including three women advocates, from practising in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in their names or in any assumed names for their various anti-professional activities.

The Council at a meeting on May 4 resolved to put the 19 under suspension until the charges against them are cleared.

Almost all the advocates were suspended for their involvement in criminal cases, suppression of facts while applying for enrollment and adverse orders from the lower courts and the High Court.

