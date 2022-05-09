Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: MI vs KKR

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@mipaltan)
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday. Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer c Sams b Kartikeya 43 Ajinkya Rahane b Kartikeya 25 Nitish Rana c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 43 Shreyas Iyer c Ishan Kishan b Ashwin 6 Andre Russell c Pollard b Bumrah 9 Rinku Singh not out 23 Sheldon Jackson c Sams b Bumrah 5 Pat Cummins c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 0 Sunil Narine c & b Bumrah 0 Tim Southee c Pollard b Sams 0 Varun Chakravarthy not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-10) 11 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-87, 3-123, 4-136, 5-139, 6-156, 7-156, 8-156, 9-164 Bowling: Daniel Sams 4-0-26-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0 -35-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-10-5, Riley Meredith 3-0-35-0, Kumar Kartikeya 3-0-32-2, Kieron Pollard 2 -0-26-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

