Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out in the Pandoshan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, informed police on Monday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:34 IST
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out in the Pandoshan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, informed police on Monday. After getting the information, the police reached the spot to control the situation.

"@KashmirPolice #Encounter has started at Pandoshan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

