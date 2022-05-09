Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
An encounter broke out in the Pandoshan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, informed police on Monday.
ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:34 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out in the Pandoshan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, informed police on Monday. After getting the information, the police reached the spot to control the situation.
"@KashmirPolice #Encounter has started at Pandoshan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspected blast in Jammu village ahead of PM Modi's 1st major J-K visit
Body of CISF officer killed in Jammu terror attack reaches native place in Madhya Pradesh
Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police
PM Modi reaches Jammu to participate in Panchayati Raj Day event
Work is going on at fast pace to give new impetus to development of Jammu & Kashmir, says PM Modi.