UK police end suspicious vehicle alert in Westminster
Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:38 IST
British police on Monday said they were standing down an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Westminster, having earlier carried out two controlled explosions near parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Westminster
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement