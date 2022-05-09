Left Menu

SIT grills prime accused in Kodanad heist-cum-murder case

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:53 IST
The prime accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case was questioned on Monday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

K V Sayan, a native of Thrissur in Kerala, is one of the 10 persons against whom charges were framed by a court in the Nilgiris district.

The SIT questioned Sayan, who is on bail, based on the inputs received from various others, who were quizzed in connection with the case which happened on April 24, 2017, in which the security guard Om Bahadur was murdered and some documents stolen from Kodanad Estate Bungalow, belonging to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who used it as a summer retreat.

