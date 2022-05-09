U.S. and Europe have profound interest in peace across Taiwan Strait -U.S. official

The United States and Europe have a profound interest in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, U.S Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday.

It is also in U.S. and European interests to work with India to bend its trajectory toward the West, Campbell told a forum held by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

