U.S. and Europe have profound interest in peace across Taiwan Strait -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:07 IST
The United States and Europe have a profound interest in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, U.S Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday.
It is also in U.S. and European interests to work with India to bend its trajectory toward the West, Campbell told a forum held by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.
