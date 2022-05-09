SKM welcomes denial of bail to four Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday welcomed the dismissal of the bail applications of the associates of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, by the Allahabad High Court, an official statement said. Ashish Mishra is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and hails from Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh. The umbrella body of the 40 farm unions said Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, in the Lucknow division bench of the Allahabad High Court, on Monday rejected the bail applications of Ankit Das, Shishupal, Sumit Jaiswal and Lavkush. The statement said that in its order, the High Court, while rejecting all the arguments made by these accused, has underlined the ''political clout of the accused and said that in such a situation, there is a possibility of destruction of evidence and impact on the witnesses if they get bail''.

The farmers' body said that after these remarks of the court, Teni has ''no excuse left for him'' to continue as the minister.

''This order gives hope that the wheel of justice has started turning in the right direction after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail of Ashish Mishra,'' the SKM statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)