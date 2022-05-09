Left Menu

SKM welcomes denial of bail to four Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Monday welcomed the dismissal of the bail applications of the associates of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, by the Allahabad High Court, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:22 IST
SKM welcomes denial of bail to four Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday welcomed the dismissal of the bail applications of the associates of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, by the Allahabad High Court, an official statement said. Ashish Mishra is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and hails from Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh. The umbrella body of the 40 farm unions said Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, in the Lucknow division bench of the Allahabad High Court, on Monday rejected the bail applications of Ankit Das, Shishupal, Sumit Jaiswal and Lavkush. The statement said that in its order, the High Court, while rejecting all the arguments made by these accused, has underlined the ''political clout of the accused and said that in such a situation, there is a possibility of destruction of evidence and impact on the witnesses if they get bail''.

The farmers' body said that after these remarks of the court, Teni has ''no excuse left for him'' to continue as the minister.

''This order gives hope that the wheel of justice has started turning in the right direction after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail of Ashish Mishra,'' the SKM statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022