Mathura court requested to appoint commissioner to survey Shahi Idgah mosque

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:33 IST
A court hearing a plea for the relocation of the Shahi Idgah mosque from near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple was on Monday requested to appoint a commissioner to survey the mosque to verify temple signs in it.

Petitioner Mahendra Pratap Singh, also an advocate, requested Civil Judge (Senior Division) Jyoti Singh to appoint a commissioner to survey the mosque, claiming the existence of several tell-tale signs of a temple, like those of “Om, swastika and lotus” inside the mosque besides its evident “Hindu architecture”.

Advocate Singh moved the court amid a stalemate over the court-ordered survey of the Gyanvapi mosque adjacent to the Shringar Gauri temple in Varanasi. Singh sought the replication of the Varanasi court order by the Mathura court, submitting to it a copy of the Varanasi court order appointing a commissioner to survey the Gyanvapi mosque.

Singh had moved the Mathura court earlier for relocation of the mosque on behalf of the deity Lord Shri Krishna as its ''next friend''.

He had filed the suit, also claiming to be a descendant of ''Brijwasi'' Lord Krishna, District Government Counsel (civil), Sanjai Gaur said.

There are four other petitioners, including the deity, Virajman Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj Katra Keshav Dev, he said.

The three other petitioners are advocate Rajendra Maheshwari of Jagannathpuri, Mathura, the United Hindu Front founder Jay Bhagwan Goyal, a Delhi resident and Vrindavan's Dharm Raksha Sangh president Saurabh Gaur, the DGC added. Singh later told reporters that a copy of his application has also been served to counsel Niraj Sharma for Shahi Masjid Idgah and advocate G P Nigam, representing UP Sunni Central Waqf Board an.

The suit filed by Singh and others in December 2020 lists Shahi Masjid Idgah’s Intezamia committee’s secretary and president/chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board as respondents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

