Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing HQ in Mohali

An explosion took place at the headquarters of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Mohali Monday night, sources said here.

There was no report of injury to anyone so far, they said.

Police have cordoned off the area. Senior officials of the Punjab Police reached the spot.

Though there was no official word on the explosion, sources said it took place at the intelligence wing headquarters.

