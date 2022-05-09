Left Menu

Kolkata: 5 years jail to ex-bank manager, pvt firm owner for loan fraud

A CBI court in Kolkata sentenced a former Branch Manager of the Bank of Maharashtra in Kolkata and a proprietor of A private firm to five years imprisonment for loan fraud and causing loss to the bank.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:47 IST
Kolkata: 5 years jail to ex-bank manager, pvt firm owner for loan fraud
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CBI court in Kolkata sentenced a former Branch Manager of the Bank of Maharashtra in Kolkata and a proprietor of A private firm to five years imprisonment for loan fraud and causing loss to the bank. Debatosh Chanda, then Branch Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, New Alipore Branch, Kolkata has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 57,000. Further, Indrajit Chatterjee, proprietor of M/s Chatterjee Exports, Lower Range, Kolkata, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 51,000.

CBI had registered a case on November 8, 2001, against the accused on the allegations that the accused entered into a conspiracy and in furtherance to the said conspiracy, the Branch Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, allowed the said private person to avail Rs 12 lakh by way of creating a bogus loan account without execution of any document. An alleged loss of Rs 12 lakh (approx) was caused to Bank. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on November 27, 2002, in the Court of Special Judge, Alipore against the accused. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022