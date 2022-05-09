Left Menu

Four Bangladeshi nationals handed over to BGB by BSF

The four were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.The Bangladeshi nationals, all residents of Rajshahi district, were nabbed on Sunday afternoon while they were trying to sneak into the Indian side of the border with the help of a tout, a BSF statement said.During interrogation the youths said they wanted to go to Bangalore in search of jobs.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:57 IST
Four Bangladeshi nationals handed over to BGB by BSF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF on Monday handed over four Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, who were caught crossing over to Indian illegally, an official of the border force said. The four were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.

The Bangladeshi nationals, all residents of Rajshahi district, were nabbed on Sunday afternoon while they were trying to sneak into the Indian side of the border with the help of a tout, a BSF statement said.

"During interrogation the youths said they wanted to go to Bangalore in search of jobs. On-duty BSF troops caught them. After interrogation, it was found that they had no prior criminal record. Therefore, the four Bangladeshi citizens were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022