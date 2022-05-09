Four Bangladeshi nationals handed over to BGB by BSF
During interrogation the youths said they wanted to go to Bangalore in search of jobs.
The BSF on Monday handed over four Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, who were caught crossing over to Indian illegally, an official of the border force said. The four were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.
The Bangladeshi nationals, all residents of Rajshahi district, were nabbed on Sunday afternoon while they were trying to sneak into the Indian side of the border with the help of a tout, a BSF statement said.
"During interrogation the youths said they wanted to go to Bangalore in search of jobs. On-duty BSF troops caught them. After interrogation, it was found that they had no prior criminal record. Therefore, the four Bangladeshi citizens were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds," it added.
