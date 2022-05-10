Left Menu

2 civilians injured in encounter in J-K's Shopian

One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened, details shall follow, Kasgmir Zone Police tweeted.The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 00:21 IST
2 civilians injured in encounter in J-K's Shopian
  • Country:
  • India

Two civilians were injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

''During initial cordon & search operation, #terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two #civilians got #injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened, details shall follow,'' Kasgmir Zone Police tweeted.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022