UN chief in Moldova amid Transnistria tension

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said during an official visit to non-NATO member Moldova on Monday that the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine escalating are “too frightening to contemplate.” Guterres, who arrived in Moldova's capital Chisinau on Monday, said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, that the impact of Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine “is profound and far-reaching.” The U.N. chief's visit to Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, which has a population of about 2.6 million people, follows a series of unsettling incidents that have rocked Moldova's pro-Russia breakaway region of Transnistria, which has put officials in Chisinau on high alert.

In late April, three men launched grenades at the region's state security office, and two large broadcast antennas were downed a day later. On Friday, Police in Transnistria said explosive devices were dropped from a drone leaving 1-metre-deep craters near a village.

“I am deeply concerned about the continuation and possible spread of the war Russia is waging in Ukraine,” Guterres said, adding that Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity “must not be threatened or undermined.” Transnistria, a small strip of land with a population of about 470,000, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova. Russia bases about 1,500 troops in the breakaway region, ostensibly as peacekeepers. No casualties were reported in the incidents.

