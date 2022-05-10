Haryana vigilance bureau nabs GST inspector while taking bribe: Official

Haryana’s State Vigilance Bureau on Monday caught red-handed an Excise and Taxation Department inspector while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for issuing a GST number to a building material supplier, an official said.

A Karnal team of the SVB caught GST Inspector Sumitra Godara from her Excise and Taxation Department office in Gurugram’s sector 34, said Inspector Sumit Kumar, heading the Vigilance Bureau team.

They also arrested another Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Roshan Lal from Faridabad for referring the building material supplier to Godara after rejecting his application for the GST number, Inspector Kumar said.

As building material supplier Mohit approached Godara in her Gurugram office, she demanded a bribe of Rs 7 lakh for issuing the GST number, following which Mohit informed Vigilance Bureau.

The vigilance Bureau subsequently laid a trap to nab Godara and asked Mohit to offer the GST inspector an initial sum of Rs 2 lakh for the favour, Kumar said.

As Mohit offered the money, she called him to her Gurugram office to deliver the same and the Vigilance Bureau team, waiting outside, nabbed her after she accepted the tainted currency notes, Kumar said.

The State Vigilance Bureau has booked the two officials under the Prevention of the Corruption Act, said Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)