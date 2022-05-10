Left Menu

Haryana vigilance bureau nabs GST inspector while taking bribe: Official

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-05-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 00:40 IST
Haryana vigilance bureau nabs GST inspector while taking bribe: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana’s State Vigilance Bureau on Monday caught red-handed an Excise and Taxation Department inspector while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for issuing a GST number to a building material supplier, an official said.

A Karnal team of the SVB caught GST Inspector Sumitra Godara from her Excise and Taxation Department office in Gurugram’s sector 34, said Inspector Sumit Kumar, heading the Vigilance Bureau team.

They also arrested another Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Roshan Lal from Faridabad for referring the building material supplier to Godara after rejecting his application for the GST number, Inspector Kumar said.

As building material supplier Mohit approached Godara in her Gurugram office, she demanded a bribe of Rs 7 lakh for issuing the GST number, following which Mohit informed Vigilance Bureau.

The vigilance Bureau subsequently laid a trap to nab Godara and asked Mohit to offer the GST inspector an initial sum of Rs 2 lakh for the favour, Kumar said.

As Mohit offered the money, she called him to her Gurugram office to deliver the same and the Vigilance Bureau team, waiting outside, nabbed her after she accepted the tainted currency notes, Kumar said.

The State Vigilance Bureau has booked the two officials under the Prevention of the Corruption Act, said Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022