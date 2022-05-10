Biden to meet Jordan's King Abdullah this week -source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 00:48 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet later this week with Jordan's King Abdullah, a source familiar with the meeting said on Monday.
Middle East regional issues are expected to dominate the meeting, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)
