Left Menu

Suspect in murder of Haiti's Moise appears in U.S. court

U.S. prosecutors have already filed similar charges against former Colombian soldier Mario Palacios and dual Haitian-Chilean citizen Rodolphe Jaar

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 01:04 IST
Suspect in murder of Haiti's Moise appears in U.S. court

Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, a suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last July, appeared in a U.S. court in Miami on Monday on charges of conspiracy to kill or kidnap outside the United States.

He was also charged with "providing material support to someone trying to commit that crime resulting in death," Judge Lauren Louis said during an initial court appearance. Joseph was identified by Haitian police as a suspect in the assassination just days after gunmen stormed Moise's home and shot him dead in a brazen assault that shocked the world and plunged the country into political turmoil.

Joseph fled Haiti and was arrested in Jamaica in January. The United States said in March that it was seeking to extradite him. U.S. prosecutors have already filed similar charges against former Colombian soldier Mario Palacios and dual Haitian-Chilean citizen Rodolphe Jaar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022