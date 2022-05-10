Suspect in murder of Haiti's Moise appears in U.S. court

Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, a suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last July, appeared in a U.S. court in Miami on Monday on charges of conspiracy to kill or kidnap outside the United States.

He was also charged with "providing material support to someone trying to commit that crime resulting in death," Judge Lauren Louis said during an initial court appearance. Joseph was identified by Haitian police as a suspect in the assassination just days after gunmen stormed Moise's home and shot him dead in a brazen assault that shocked the world and plunged the country into political turmoil.

Joseph fled Haiti and was arrested in Jamaica in January. The United States said in March that it was seeking to extradite him. U.S. prosecutors have already filed similar charges against former Colombian soldier Mario Palacios and dual Haitian-Chilean citizen Rodolphe Jaar

