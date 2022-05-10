Left Menu

UK's Truss set to ditch N.Ireland protocol after giving up on EU talks -The Times

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 03:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 03:10 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to ditch the Northern Ireland protocol after giving up on talks with the European Union on a Brexit deal, The Times reported.

Officials working for Truss have drawn up draft legislation that would unilaterally remove the need for all checks on goods being sent from Britain for use in Northern Ireland, the report added. The legislation would also allow businesses in the province to disregard EU rules and regulations and take away the power of the European Court of Justice to rule on issues relating to Northern Ireland, The Times reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

