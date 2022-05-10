Japan announces fresh economic sanctions against Russia
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2022 06:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 06:41 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan announced on Tuesday new sanctions on Russia to freeze the assets of more individuals and ban exports of cutting-edge goods to some Russian groups including scientific research institutions.
It is a series of punitive measures by Tokyo following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a special military operation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brussels prepares to hit Russia with ‘smart sanctions’ on oil imports -The Times
Australia, NZ show support for Ukraine at ANZAC Day commemorations
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia fall, then recover -operator data
Brussels prepares to hit Russia with 'smart sanctions' on oil imports - The Times
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies