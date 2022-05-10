JK: Man arrested in Rajouri for sharing sensitive social media post
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a man for sharing a sensitive photograph on a social media platform in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said here on Tuesday.
An information was received through reliable sources that a person named Prem, a resident of Budhal area, has uploaded a sensitive photograph on a social media platform Monday night, they said.
The photograph has the potential to trigger enmity between different religious groups, the officials said.
A case under relevant section of law has been registered in Budhal police station and an investigation is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
No hope from PM's Jammu visit: Mehbooba
Three arrested in Sunjwan encounter case sent to 10 days police remand in Jammu
J&K DGP reviews security arrangements along Jammu-Srinagar NH ahead of Amarnath yatra
Jammu records season's hottest day at 40 deg C
Terminated NHM workers stages protest in Jammu, several detained