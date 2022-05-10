Left Menu

JK: Man arrested in Rajouri for sharing sensitive social media post

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 07:14 IST
JK: Man arrested in Rajouri for sharing sensitive social media post
Police have arrested a man for sharing a sensitive photograph on a social media platform in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said here on Tuesday.

An information was received through reliable sources that a person named Prem, a resident of Budhal area, has uploaded a sensitive photograph on a social media platform Monday night, they said.

The photograph has the potential to trigger enmity between different religious groups, the officials said.

A case under relevant section of law has been registered in Budhal police station and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

