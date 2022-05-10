Karnataka will ensure SC's order on loudspeaker in cordial manner, says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state government will ensure to implement the Supreme Court's order on the use of loudspeakers in public places in a cordial manner. "The Supreme Court on Monday has issued an order on the use of loudspeakers in public places, the then State government too had in 2002 issued an order in this regard. Action would be taken to implement it in a cordial manner," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister spoke to media persons on the issue after chairing a meeting of CEOs of Zilla Panchayats and at a programme organised by Gayathri Peetha Mutt. "There is a Supreme Court order on the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places. The Union government has issued an order in accordance with the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board," he added.

The order clearly specified the places and decibel levels for use of loudspeakers in public places. "In 2002, the Karnataka government issued an order to implement this order. We have decided to implement the Supreme Court order, the orders of the Union and State governments in this regard," Bommai explained.

On instructions to implement the order, he said, "The onus of implementing the order lies with police officers of the rank of Deputy SP in their respective areas. The order specifies details on various aspects of the issue like whether the loudspeakers are used all through the year, and the need to obtain clearance for this. Suitable guidelines would be issued to enforce the order." "No one should take the law into their hands while implementing the order. Everyone should obey the order. It would resolve all the issues. It is being followed in many states including Uttar Pradesh," he further stated. (ANI)

