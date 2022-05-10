Left Menu

BPSC exam paper leak: CM Nitish Kumar says guilty won't be spared

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary exam paper leak.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-05-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 09:29 IST
BPSC exam paper leak: CM Nitish Kumar says guilty won't be spared
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary exam paper leak. "We took immediate action in the matter. We are checking where and how the paper was leaked. An enquiry has begun. Police are investigating. I have asked them to speed it up. Anyone found involved would be punished," Kumar told the media persons in Patna.

Union Minister's remarks came after the Bihar Lokasewa Commission's 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was cancelled on Sunday due to paper leaks. The investigation was then transferred to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU). BPSC chairman RK Mahajan had constituted a three-member inquiry to probe the paper leak after the question papers turned up on social media platforms, just before the exam was scheduled to start at 12 noon.

The panel was given 24 hours to submit its first report. But a few hours later, the commission announced that the panel has submitted its report and announced the cancellation. Notably, over six lakh candidates were to sit for the Bihar Public Service Commission on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022