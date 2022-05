Punjab Police investigating explosion in Mohali: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said police are investigating the explosion at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali and stressed that anyone trying to disturb peace in the state will not be spared.

A rocket-propelled grenade hit the headquarters near here on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. No one, however, was injured in the explosion.

"The Punjab Police is investigating the explosion in Mohali. Anybody who tries to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab will not be spared," said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

The explosion took place around 7.45 pm at the office located in sector 77 in Mohali following which an alert was sounded.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared.

"Blast in Mohali is unfortunate however the situation is under control, the matter is being investigated, the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared, and nobody will be allowed to fiddle with hard-earned peace and harmony. An uneasiness of anti-Punjab forces is understandable," said Kang in a tweet.

