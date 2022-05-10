India logs 2,288 new COVID cases, daily tally drops below 3,000-mark

After nearly a week, India witnessed a drop from the 3,000 mark in the tally of daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the country reported 2,288 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, active COVID cases in the country stand at 19,637, constituting 0.05 per cent of India's total positive cases.

As per the Ministry, the weekly positivity rate of COVID in India currently stands at 0.79 per cent, while the daily positivity rate was reported to be 0.47 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 3,044 patients recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,63,949.

As many as 10 COVID deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,84,843 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative tests in the country to over 84.15 crore (84,15,14,701).

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.50 crore (1,90,50,86,706) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. "This has been achieved through 2,37,09,334 sessions," the Ministry said. (ANI)

