Left Menu

India logs 2,288 new COVID cases, daily tally drops below 3,000-mark

After nearly a week, India witnessed a drop from the 3,000 mark in the tally of daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the country reported 2,288 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:02 IST
India logs 2,288 new COVID cases, daily tally drops below 3,000-mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After nearly a week, India witnessed a drop from the 3,000 mark in the tally of daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the country reported 2,288 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, active COVID cases in the country stand at 19,637, constituting 0.05 per cent of India's total positive cases.

As per the Ministry, the weekly positivity rate of COVID in India currently stands at 0.79 per cent, while the daily positivity rate was reported to be 0.47 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 3,044 patients recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,63,949.

As many as 10 COVID deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,84,843 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative tests in the country to over 84.15 crore (84,15,14,701).

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.50 crore (1,90,50,86,706) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. "This has been achieved through 2,37,09,334 sessions," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022