Left Menu

Om Birla to participate in 18th CPA India Region Zone-III Conference in Itanagar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh will participate in the 18th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III to be held in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar from May 11 to May 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:12 IST
Om Birla to participate in 18th CPA India Region Zone-III Conference in Itanagar
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will participate in the 18th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III to be held in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar from May 11 to May 14. The CPA India Region comprises a total of 31 Legislatures, from Assam in the East to Gujarat in the West.

After the Africa Region, India has the largest number of member branches of the CPA. The executive committee of the CPA India Region consists of the CPA India Regional Chairperson and six members. Lok Sabha Om Birla is its current Regional Chairperson.

Administratively, the CPA India Region is divided into 4 zones-- Zone -1: Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh Uttaranchal, West Bengal (8 Branches), Zone -2: Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry (UT), Tamil Nadu, Telangana (8 Branches), Zone- 3: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura (8 Branches) and Zone- 4: Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan (7 Branches). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022