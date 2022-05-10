Left Menu

UP: Man held for making 'objectionable' comments against PM Modi on social media

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 10-05-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 10:40 IST
UP: Man held for making 'objectionable' comments against PM Modi on social media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was held for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Irfan Hussain of Darani village in the Kudh Fatehgarh area was arrested following a complaint by BJP workers, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Hussain was booked under sections 67 (transmitting obscene material) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) of the Information Technology Act for the Facebook post, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022