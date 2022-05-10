Summer rains bring respite to people in TN

Heavy overnight rains lashed Chennai and its neighbourhoods on Tuesday, bringing respite to citizens from the scorching May temperatures.

Sharp showers that started in the wee hours of Tuesday continued in the morning here, impacting office-goers, even as some low-lying areas suffered due to water stagnation.

Heavy rains lashed other parts of the state including Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Erode districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)