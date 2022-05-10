Ukraine to let foreigners transfer bond income from April 2023

Ukraine's central bank will allow foreign investors in domestic bonds to transfer abroad their income received from the bonds after April 1 next year, the bank has said. Foreigners held 75.2 billion hryvnias ($2.55 billion) of the bonds before Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

But the portfolio shrank after the central bank banned the purchase and transfer overseas of foreign currency, except to pay for strategic or vital items such as weapons, fuel, or medicine. "The implementation of this norm will increase the interest of non-residents in the purchase of the domestic government bonds, in particular for funds received from planned repayments and income payments," the bank said in Monday's statement.

Ukraine's finance ministry has struggled to borrow funds on the local market to finance the budget deficit, which has widened amidst increased expenditure needs and reduced tax revenues during what Moscow calls a "special military operation". ($1=29.5000 hryvnias)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)