S.Korea wants to work on improving bilateral ties - Japanese foreign minister

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday Japan and South Korea agreed their worsened relationship should not be left as it is, citing his meeting with South Korea's new President Yoon Seok-yeol.

Hayashi quoted Yoon as saying he would like to improve bilateral ties through close communications, Hayashi told reporters.

