Left Menu

2020 Delhi riots: HC asks police to respond to Khalid Saifi's bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:59 IST
2020 Delhi riots: HC asks police to respond to Khalid Saifi's bail plea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the city police on a plea by Khalid Saifi, founder of the organization 'United Against Hate', seeking bail in a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi riots in February 2020.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the police on the petition challenging the trial court's April 8 order by which Saifi's bail plea was dismissed.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad accepted the notice on behalf of the Delhi government.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on July 11.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Saifi, submitted that he was in custody for over 800 days and his case was different from the other co-accused.

The trial court had dismissed the bail plea, saying the allegations against Saifi were "prima facie" true.

The activist was charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with the sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

Saifi is accused of being the ''mastermind'' of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022