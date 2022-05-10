Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepts government resignation
Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:35 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
A Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the government on Tuesday, more than a month after it was submitted, state news agency KUNA reported.
The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the report said.
Also Read: Afghan envoy at UN lodges official complaint with Security Council over Pak airstrikes in Kunar, Khost
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KUNA
Advertisement