Left Menu

Japan says S.Korea wants to work on improving ties

Japan and South Korea have agreed that their frayed relationship can be improved, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday after meeting Yoon Seok-yeol, the new president of the neighbouring nation. Yoon said he would like to improve ties by maintaining close communication, Hayashi told reporters. "South Korea is an important country and cooperation ...

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:53 IST
Japan says S.Korea wants to work on improving ties
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan and South Korea have agreed that their frayed relationship can be improved, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday after meeting Yoon Seok-yeol, the new president of the neighboring nation. Yoon was sworn in at a time when Washington is seeking to boost three-way security cooperation with Tokyo and Seoul amid renewed missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.

Ties between the key U.S. security allies in North Asia have been dogged by the bitter legacy of Japan's 1910-1945 occupation, with recent disagreements on issues ranging from wartime forced labor to export controls. Yoon said he would like to improve ties by maintaining close communication, Hayashi told reporters.

"South Korea is an important country and cooperation ... is indispensable for the stability of this region, including response to North Korea," Hayashi said after attending Yoon's inaugural ceremony in Seoul. "We agreed that we should not leave the Japan-South Korea relations getting worse," he added, making specific mention of cooperation between Japan and South Korea as well as Japan, the United States and South Korea.

Yoon told Hayashi he hoped to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida soon, and work with him to improve ties, according to a pool report from the South Korean presidential office. On Monday, Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Tokyo, said he viewed Hayashi's trip to Seoul as "significant" since it could place their relations on a "better footing".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022