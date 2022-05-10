Left Menu

Teenage boy drowns in Mumbai lake

A 15-year-old boy drowned in the Vihar lake in Powai area here while swimming, police said on Tuesday. The boy, identified as Gautam Panchal, had gone for a swim at the lake with his friends on Monday afternoon, an official said. Prima facie, Panchal drowned as he failed to gauge the depth of the water in the lake, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:28 IST
A 15-year-old boy drowned in the Vihar lake in the Powai area here while swimming, police said on Tuesday. The boy, identified as Gautam Panchal, had gone for a swim at the lake with his friends on Monday afternoon, an official said. Prima facie, Panchal drowned as he failed to gauge the depth of the water in the lake, he said. He was fished out of the water by local people and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

