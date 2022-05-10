Left Menu

German foreign minister visits Ukraine, first stop in Bucha

Reuters | Bucha | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:29 IST
German foreign minister visits Ukraine, first stop in Bucha
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Liberia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday, the highest-ranking German government official to visit the country since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

Her first stop was in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, where Russian forces are accused of having committed atrocities.

Moscow, which has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in the Ukraine war, has called allegations that its forces executed civilians in Bucha while they occupied the town a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022