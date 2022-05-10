Left Menu

Encounter in J-K's Shopian, civilian killed

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:31 IST
Encounter in J-K's Shopian, civilian killed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A civilian was killed, while two others, including a soldier, were injured in an overnight encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there on Monday evening, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated. In the initial exchange of fire, two civilians -- Shoaib Yousuf Dar and Shahid Ganie Dar, both residents of Pandochan -- and an Army soldier Lance Naik Sanju Dass, were injured, the official said.

The injured were taken to the Army's 92 base hospital in the city where Dar succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022