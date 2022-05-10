Left Menu

BRIEF-Saudi's Flynas Airline announces 3 partnerships to procure and re-lease 14 aircraft

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:38 IST
BRIEF-Saudi's Flynas Airline announces 3 partnerships to procure and re-lease 14 aircraft
SAUDI'S FLYNAS AIRLINE Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Egypt

SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY:

* SAUDI'S FLYNAS AIRLINE ANNOUNCES 3 PARTNERSHIPS TO PROCURE AND RELEASE 14 AIRBUS A320NEO AIRCRAFT WORTH 6.6 BILLION

Also Read: Airbus posts 1.2 billion euro profit; will build more A320s

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022