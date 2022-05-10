BRIEF-Saudi's Flynas Airline announces 3 partnerships to procure and re-lease 14 aircraft

SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY:

* SAUDI'S FLYNAS AIRLINE ANNOUNCES 3 PARTNERSHIPS TO PROCURE AND RELEASE 14 AIRBUS A320NEO AIRCRAFT WORTH 6.6 BILLION

Also Read: Airbus posts 1.2 billion euro profit; will build more A320s

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)