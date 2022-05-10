BRIEF-Saudi's Flynas Airline announces 3 partnerships to procure and re-lease 14 aircraft
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCY:
* SAUDI'S FLYNAS AIRLINE ANNOUNCES 3 PARTNERSHIPS TO PROCURE AND RELEASE 14 AIRBUS A320NEO AIRCRAFT WORTH 6.6 BILLION
Also Read: Airbus posts 1.2 billion euro profit; will build more A320s
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIRBUS
Advertisement