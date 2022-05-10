Left Menu

Reports: Spain fires intelligence chief amid hacking scandal

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:55 IST
Reports: Spain fires intelligence chief amid hacking scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's government has fired the director of its top intelligence agency amid two separate cases of the hacking of politicians' cellphones, Spanish media reports Tuesday.

Spain's EFE news agency and other media report that Spain's Cabinet agreed Paz Esteban would be relieved as head of Spain's National Intelligence Center, or CNI.

The decision comes after Esteban admitted last week in a closed-door committee of Spain's Parliament that her agency had legally hacked the phones of several Catalan separatists after receiving judicial permission.

Her agency is also under scrutiny for recent revelations by the government that the cellphones of both Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and its defense minister were also infected with the Pegasus spyware by an "external" power.

The 64-year-old Esteban became the first woman to head the CNI in July 2019, first on an interim basis before her appointment was made permanent in February 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022