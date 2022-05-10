Left Menu

PM Modi pays homage to all who took part in First War of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all those who were part of the events of 1857, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule, for their outstanding courage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:26 IST
PM Modi pays homage to all who took part in First War of Independence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

