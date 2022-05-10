Left Menu

UK's Johnson says N. Ireland protocol situation "very serious"

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 16:03 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart on Tuesday that the situation regarding the Northern Ireland protocol was now "very serious", adding the government would take action to protect peace and stability if necessary.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK Government would take action to protect peace and political stability in Northern Ireland if solutions could not be found," his spokesperson said on Tuesday after Johnson's call with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

"Despite repeated efforts by the UK Government over many months to fix the Protocol, including those sections related to the movement of goods and governance, the European Commission had not taken the steps necessary to help address the economic and political disruption on the ground."

