Spain's Interior Minister's mobile phone was infected with Pegasus, spokesperson says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 16:09 IST
Spanish authorities have detected Pegasus spyware in the mobile phone of Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday.
It is the third Spanish government official whose phone was hacked after the Pegasus spyware was found in the mobile phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles.
