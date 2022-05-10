Pak returns body of minor Indian boy in J-K’s Poonch

Pakistani authorities on Tuesday handed over the body of a 12-year-old Indian boy who drowned in a river in his home town in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir last week and swept away across the Line of Control (LoC) by the strong current, officials said.

Zamin Rasool, a resident of Surankote, drowned while taking a bath in Pulas river near S K Bridge on May 3 and his body could not be traced by the rescue parties, the officials said.

The rescue operation was stopped Monday evening when the Pakistani Army informed their Indian counterparts about the recovery of a body from Tetrinote area in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the officials said.

After confirming the identity of the deceased, the officials said modalities were chalked out and the body was handed over to Indian army in presence of civil officials at Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point along the LoC in Poonch on Tuesday.

They said the body of the deceased boy was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.

