Maha: Serial rapist-blackmailer held by Thane cops from Goa

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman several times after threatening to circulate objectionable videos and photographs, a Thane police official said on Tuesday.

Accused Ganesh alias Jitu Ashok Survase (33) from Solapur district had raped the woman several times between February 20, 2019, and March 10, 2022 and had made several attempts to defame her on social media after finding out in January this year that she intended to marry someone else, Senior Inspector Manohar Awhad of Kalwa police station.

''Survase had called the woman to his home for a birthday party and raped her after spiking her drink. He had made objectionable videos and clicked photographs at the time, which he used to blackmail her and rape her routinely,'' the official said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Survase under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions, and a probe found that he was continuously changing base in neighboring Karnataka, he said.

''Acting on a tip-off, we nabbed him from Goa. Investigations have found he has raped and blackmailed several women using this modus operandi,'' Awhad added.

