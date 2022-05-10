Left Menu

France's Macron spoke to Hungary's Orban over Russian oil ban, talks to continue

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to finalize the European Union's proposal to ban all Russian oil imports, part of the sixth package of sanctions aimed at Russia, the French presidential palace said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:12 IST
France's Macron spoke to Hungary's Orban over Russian oil ban, talks to continue
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban to finalize the European Union's proposal to ban all Russian oil imports, part of the sixth package of sanctions aimed at Russia, the French presidential palace said on Tuesday. "There are contacts at all levels to ensure we have a global deal on this sixth package," an Elysee official said.

Amongst the 27 EU member states, Hungary is the most vocal critic of this planned embargo on Russian oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had made progress in talks with Viktor Orban on this project.

Earlier, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said he hoped for a deal soon on an EU oil embargo on Russia, possibly for EU foreign ministers to agree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022