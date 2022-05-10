Left Menu

More than 8 million people displaced in Ukraine: UN

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:18 IST
More than 8 million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. migration agency said on Tuesday.

The survey by the International Organization for Migration also showed that nearly half of those people, or 44%, were considering further relocation due to the scale of the humanitarian crisis in the country.

