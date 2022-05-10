PM to virtually address meet in Gujarat's Bharuch on May 12 as 4 govt schemes achieve 100 pc coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering in Bharuch in Gujarat on May 12 to highlight 100 percent coverage of four government schemes in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

Under the 'Utkarsh Initiative' launched on January 1, some 13,000 beneficiaries had been identified and covered under four government schemes meant for providing financial assistance to widows, the elderly and destitute citizens, said Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera.

The four schemes are Ganga Swarupa Financial Assistance Scheme for widows, Indira Gandhi old age pension scheme, pension scheme for old age destitutes and National Family Assistance Scheme.

''To celebrate this feat, we have organised Utkarsh Samaroh on May 12 in Bharuch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering through video conference,'' Sumera informed.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of the Independence Day last year, the PM had urged officials to achieve 100 per cent saturation under various government schemes, Sumera added.

''Inspired by the PM's call, we selected four schemes and launched the Utkarsh Initiative in January with an aim to cover all eligible beneficiaries. Within three months, we have saturated these four schemes as not a single eligible widow, destitute or elderly citizen has been left out in the district,'' Sumera said.

