U'khand: Indo-Nepal border to be sealed in view of local body polls in neighbouring country

The India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district will be sealed at 7 pm on Tuesday for three days till May 13 in view of the forthcoming local body polls in the Himalayan nation. The borders will remain sealed from 7 pm on Tuesday till 7 pm on May 13, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said. ''We have decided to seal all the five connecting bridges on the Indo-Nepal border in the district for the period at the request of chief district officers (CDOs) of Baitari and Darchula districts of Nepal who wanted our cooperation in peacefully conducting local body elections there, '' the official said. ''A strong vigil will also be kept to ensure that no person crosses over to that country during the election process,'' he said. Local body polls in Nepal are slated for May 13. CDOs in Nepal are equivalent to district magistrates in India.

