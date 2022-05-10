Left Menu

IAF felicitates 25 Bangladeshi freedom fighters

Their contribution will remain enshrined in the history of Bangladeshs independence, he said.The felicitation by the IAF was organised as part of the golden jubilee of the Liberation War of 1971 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of 75 years of Indias independence.The special characteristic of 1971 war was the complete coordination and cooperation achieved among the three arms of Indias Defence Forces.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Altogether 25 freedom fighters of Bangladesh were on Tuesday felicitated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) which took an active part in their liberation war in 1971.

Speaking on behalf of the Bangladeshi delegation, Haroon Habib paid rich tribute to the members of the Indian armed forces who fought for the liberation of East Pakistan which later became Bangladesh. "Their contribution will remain enshrined in the history of Bangladesh's independence," he said.

The felicitation by the IAF was organized as part of the golden jubilee of the Liberation War of 1971 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of 75 years of India's independence.

"The special characteristic of the 1971 war was the complete coordination and cooperation achieved among the three arms of India's Defence Forces. This, more than anything else, made the lightning campaign leading to the liberation of Bangladesh, look so effortless," the IAF said on its website.

