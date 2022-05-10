Left Menu

Mexico president says air space incidents not related to new Mexico City airport

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:41 IST
Mexico president says air space incidents not related to new Mexico City airport
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that recent incidents in the Mexico City air space had nothing to do with the redesign of the air space following the opening of a new airport.

A video of a Saturday near-miss at Mexico City International Airport showed one plane coming in to land just over another one waiting to take off on the same runway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022