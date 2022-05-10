Mexico president says air space incidents not related to new Mexico City airport

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that recent incidents in the Mexico City air space had nothing to do with the redesign of the air space following the opening of a new airport.

A video of a Saturday near-miss at Mexico City International Airport showed one plane coming in to land just over another one waiting to take off on the same runway.

