Man shot dead in Rajasthan's Bikaner
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons over an old rivalry in Rajasthans Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.Rameshwar Bishnoi was sleeping in the fields when some unidentified people came in a jeep and shot him. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified people and the matter is being further investigated.
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons over an old rivalry in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.
Rameshwar Bishnoi was sleeping in the fields when some unidentified people came in a jeep and shot him. The accused escaped after killing Bishnoi, Station House Officer, Nokha, Ishwar Prasad Jangid, said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sunil Kumar said the police are conducting raids many places to nab the accused.
Preliminary investigation indicate that it is a of family dispute. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified people and the matter is being further investigated.
